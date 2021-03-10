WTO chief urges action to boost COVID-19 vaccine production

The World Trade Organization director-general on Tuesday called for urgent action on boosting COVID-19 vaccine production in developing countries, saying manufacturing sites could be prepared in six to seven months or less than half the time previously thought.

"The fact is that each additional day the vaccine shortage continues, people will pay with their lives," said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at a two-day summit focused on COVID-19 vaccine production.

