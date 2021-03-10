Left Menu

EU rejects accusations of 'vaccine nationalism'

Britain had a quick retort for the comments by Michel, who represents the 27 European Union member states, saying it has not blocked the export of a single COVID-19 vaccine. "Any references to a UK export ban or any restrictions on vaccines are completely false," a UK government spokesman said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 02:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 02:03 IST
EU rejects accusations of 'vaccine nationalism'

European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday rejected charges of "vaccine nationalism" levelled against the EU, saying that while Britain and the United States have outright bans on exports of COVID-19 shots, the EU had not stopped exporting. The EU has found itself under fire at home for a vaccine roll-out much slower than those of former member Britain or the United States, and abroad for so far doing less than China, Russia or India to supply vaccines to poor countries.

Last week it annoyed vaccine buyers abroad by endorsing an Italian decision to halt a shipment to Australia. Britain had a quick retort for the comments by Michel, who represents the 27 European Union member states, saying it has not blocked the export of a single COVID-19 vaccine.

"Any references to a UK export ban or any restrictions on vaccines are completely false," a UK government spokesman said. Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab has written to Michel to "set the record straight" and a representative of the EU's delegation to the UK has been summoned to a meeting at the Foreign Office, officials confirmed.

In a lengthy statement Michel laid out a defence of the bloc's strategy. He said that without Europe, it would not have been possible to develop and produce several vaccines in less than a year, and EU solidarity had ensured that poorer countries of the bloc received their first doses. He took aim at the "highly publicised" supply of vaccines by China and Russia to other countries.

"We should not let ourselves be misled by China and Russia, both regimes with less desirable values than ours, as they organise highly limited but widely publicised operations to supply vaccines to others." Michel also noted that China and Russia had both vaccinated fewer people at home than the EU. "Europe will not use vaccines for propaganda purposes. We promote our values," he said.

Michel also defended a system to control the export of doses produced in EU countries, invoked by Italy last week to block a shipment of AstraZeneca shots to Australia. "Our objective: to prevent companies from which we have ordered and pre-financed doses from exporting them to other advanced countries when they have not delivered to us what was promised," Michel said. "The EU has never stopped exporting."

He said the EU would become the world's leading vaccine producer in the coming months and was the best equipped to adapt vaccine output quickly to virus mutations. The British government's rebuff of Michel's comments came at a time of growing tensions between London and Brussels following the completion of Britain's exit from the EU at the end of 2020.

Relations strained by years of bruising talks over Brexit took a turn for the worse in January when the EU briefly threatened to use emergency measures to stop coronavirus vaccines going from the bloc into Northern Ireland, a British-ruled province bordering EU member state Ireland. "This pandemic is a global challenge and international collaboration on vaccine development continues to be an integral part of our response," the British government spokesman said. (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Costas Pitas in London Editing by Mark Heinrich and Sonya Hepinstall)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top woman in Alaska's Iditarod sled dog race forced out by injuries

The top woman competing in Alaskas Iditarod sled dog race, Aliy Zirkle, has been forced out of the contest after suffering a concussion and other injuries on the trail two days into the event, organizers said on Tuesday. No details of the m...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining about 4 to recoup heavy losses from the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped the most in almost a year, ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The number of people in intensive care in France who have COVID-19 is at the highest level since the end of November, while daily number of new cases in Turkey rose to two-month highs on Tuesday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID...

People News Roundup: Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Women's Hall of Fame; Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Womens Hall of FameFormer U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Womens Hall of Fame along with eight other wom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021