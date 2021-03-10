WTO members urge DG to hold urgent talks with COVID-19 vaccine developers - document

World Trade Organization members on Tuesday urged its director-general, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to hold talks with COVID-19 vaccine developers and manufacturers to scale up production, a document signed by seven members and seen by Reuters showed.

"The WTO should rapidly make use of its resources to the full extent to foster a prompt, pragmatic and tangible acceleration in the global response to COVID-19, and particularly the global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines," said the communication, which was dated March 9 and co-sponsored by Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, New Zealand, Norway and Turkey.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)