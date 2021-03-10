Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 02:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of people in intensive care in France who have COVID-19 is at the highest level since the end of November, while daily number of new cases in Turkey rose to two-month highs on Tuesday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * No company in France has signed a contract with Russia to produce its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for France's industry minister said, appearing to contradict the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund.

* The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey rose to two-month highs near 14,000 on Tuesday, more than a week after President Tayyip Erdogan announced an easing of measures to curb the pandemic. * Germany has temporarily suspended financial assistance to some companies suffering under lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus after identifying several cases of suspected fraud.

* Germany's leading business associations agreed with the government on Tuesday to push companies to expand coronavirus testing in an effort to curb the spread of new variants until more people have been vaccinated. * Britain has not blocked the export of COVID-19 vaccines, a UK government spokesman said.

* Bosnia reported a record number of daily deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday with the capital Sarajevo going into lockdown next weekend for the first time since last May to combat a spike in infections. * Switzerland expects to get 1 million vaccine doses from Moderna and Pfizer this month, after receiving some 1.1 million in January and February.

AMERICAS * Johnson & Johnson has told Canada many times it is having challenges making its COVID-19 vaccine, which Ottawa approved only last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China has launched a digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate for its citizens planning cross-border travels, joining other countries issuing similar documents as they seek ways to reopen their economies.

* India's federal government denied any shortage of vaccine doses in a big northwestern state and said it was sending supplies around the country based on demand and consumption patterns. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Zimbabwe has authorised the emergency use of four COVID-19 vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinovac. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech is safe and has shown high levels of antibody response in a mid-stage trial, but follow-on studies are needed to evaluate the shot for children and older people, a peer-reviewed study showed. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The U.S. House of Representatives will take up the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday, with the chamber's expected approval enabling the Democratic president to sign the legislation into law later this week. (Compiled by Amy Caren Daniel; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

