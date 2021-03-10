Brazil posts new record of 1,972 COVID-19 deaths in a day

Brazil posts new record of 1,972 COVID-19 deaths in a dayReuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 03:51 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 03:51 IST
Brazil registered 1,972 new COVID-19 deaths in a single day on Tuesday, a record, according to the Health Ministry.
The country had 70,764 new cases of coronavirus, reaching a total of 11.12 million infections. Brazil had 168,370 coronavirus deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
