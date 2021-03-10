Left Menu

Coalition eyes 100-day target for new vaccines against disease epidemics

It would also involve working with global drugs regulators to streamline the requirements needed for vaccines to be approved, and linking-up manufacturing facilities to enable rapid production of pandemic vaccines, CEPI said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 05:32 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 05:32 IST
Coalition eyes 100-day target for new vaccines against disease epidemics

An international coalition set up to prepare for future infectious disease threats set out what it called its "moonshot" plan on Wednesday to ensure new vaccines against emerging disease epidemics are developed within 100 days.

Launching a $3.5 billion five-year strategy to tackle future pandemic risks, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) said more needs to be done urgently to mitigate the threat posed by new COVID-19 variants, and to prepare for new infectious diseases. Compressing vaccine development timelines to 100 days would make them around a third as long as it took the world to develop the first COVID-19 vaccines, CEPI said in a statement.

It called on governments, global health organisations and other partners to back what it said was a "critical investment in global health security" and to take advantage of "the revolution in vaccinology that has been catalysed by COVID-19". "We now have the tools to dramatically reduce or eliminate the risk of future epidemics and pandemics," CEPI's chief executive Richard Hatchett said. "We must invest now in the vaccines and biologic countermeasures that we need, while linking these investments with commitments to equitable access."

CEPI, which was created in 2017 with initial donor funding from Germany, Japan and Norway and from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust global health charity, has played a key role in funding early development of a range of candidate vaccines against COVID-19. Its plan for 2022-2026 is now focused on honing and adjusting vaccines for use against the SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses, as well as preparing for as yet unknown emerging disease threats.

To be able to squeeze vaccine development timelines down to 100 days, CEPI said, researchers and drug developers would need to exploit the capabilities of so-called rapid response platform technologies, such as the mRNA approach used in COVID-19 shots developed by Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna for example. It would also involve working with global drugs regulators to streamline the requirements needed for vaccines to be approved, and linking-up manufacturing facilities to enable rapid production of pandemic vaccines, CEPI said. (Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Kosovo threaten to withdraw from Spain game unless flag, anthem respected

Kosovos national football federation has threatened to withdraw from its upcoming World Cup qualifier away to Spain later this month if it is not allowed to display its flag or play its national anthem before kickoff. Spain is one of five E...

Biden to meet virtually with leaders of Japan, India, Australia

U.S. President Joe Biden will participate in an online meeting on Friday with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the White House announced on Tuesday, the first leader-level meeting of a group seen as part of efforts to balance Chin...

Soccer-Ten-man Porto stun Juve to reach last eight in thriller

Defiant 10-man Porto upset Juventus to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate draw despite losing 3-2 to the Italians following extra time in a thrilling clash that went to the wire on Tuesday.Sergio O...

Coalition eyes 100-day target for new vaccines against disease epidemics

An international coalition set up to prepare for future infectious disease threats set out what it called its moonshot plan on Wednesday to ensure new vaccines against emerging disease epidemics are developed within 100 days.Launching a 3.5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021