China reports five new coronavirus cases on mainland, from eight a day earlier

China reported five new mainland COVID-19 cases on March 9, down from eight a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said all of the new cases were imported infections from overseas.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-03-2021 05:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 05:53 IST
China reported five new mainland COVID-19 cases on March 9, down from eight a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said all of the new cases were imported infections from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 16 from nine a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,007, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

