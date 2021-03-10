Health News Roundup: Quad nations meeting to announce financing to boost India vaccine output; Arkansas passes ban on all abortions and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Exclusive: Quad nations meeting to announce financing to boost India vaccine output - U.S. official

A first ever leaders' meeting of the Quad group of countries on Friday plans to announce financing agreements to support an increase in manufacturing capacity for coronavirus vaccines in India, a senior U.S administration official told Reuters. The financing agreements will be between the United States, Japan and others and focus particularly on companies and institutions in India manufacturing vaccines for American drugmakers Novavax Inc and Johnson & Johnson, the official, who did not want to be identified by name, said.

Arkansas passes ban on all abortions except in medical emergencies

Arkansas will ban all abortions except in medical emergencies as of August under legislation signed by Governor Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday, a measure that will be the nation's strictest abortion regulation if it is not overturned in court. The abortion restriction, like many others passed in Republican states in recent years, is part of a conservative effort to prompt the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that guarantees a woman's right to abortion.

Mexico leans on China after Biden rules out vaccines sharing in short term

Mexico is turning to China to fill a vaccine shortfall with an order for 22 million doses, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday, a week after U.S. President Joe Biden ruled out sharing vaccines with Mexico in the short term. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spearheaded efforts to attain more help from China, Ebrard said.

U.S. government to ship 18.5 million doses of COVID vaccine this week, White House says

The White House said on Tuesday that the government will distribute around 18.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, fewer than last week because no new doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine are ready to be sent out. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing that the U.S. government plans to distribute 15.8 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccine to states, tribes and territories, along with 2.7 million doses going to pharmacies.

Coalition eyes 100-day target for new vaccines against disease epidemics

An international coalition set up to prepare for future infectious disease threats set out what it called its "moonshot" plan on Wednesday to ensure new vaccines against emerging disease epidemics are developed within 100 days. Launching a $3.5 billion five-year strategy to tackle future pandemic risks, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) said more needs to be done urgently to mitigate the threat posed by new COVID-19 variants and to prepare for new infectious diseases.

Patent protection barriers not holding back vaccine production: drug groups say

Manufacturing capacity and ingredients shortages are the main bottlenecks to expanding COVID-19 vaccine production, several global drug groups said on Tuesday, not patents that some critics are demanding be removed. "IP (intellectual property) rights is not the issue," said Thomas Cueni, who heads the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA).

Australia sees no concern with pace of COVID-19 vaccination drive

Australia's pace of COVID-19 immunization drive is not a cause for concern and the vaccination program will be completed by the end of October, authorities said on Wednesday, as the country finished administering more than 100,000 first doses. Australia last month began inoculating its 25 million population but the immunization drive is running behind schedule as officials slowed vaccinations after two elderly people were inadvertently given four times the recommended dose.

Pfizer, BioNTech can raise capacity to 3 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses next year: Bloomberg News

BioNTech SE could have capacity to make 3 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with partner Pfizer Inc next year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with the German company's chief executive officer. While BioNTech could increase manufacturing capacity in principle, it depends on demand and factors such as requirement of additional boost to vaccinations, CEO Ugur Sahin told Bloomberg News. (https://bloom.bg/3enSGMp)

UK lawmakers say COVID-19 test and trace system yet to prove its worth

England's COVID-19 test and trace system has not yet proven its worth as there is little evidence of its overall effectiveness, the British parliament's Public Accounts Committee said on Wednesday, decrying the "unimaginable" costs of the program. The vast amounts spent on England's test and trace system and its limited impact has drawn criticism, with opposition politicians calling for it to be run by the state-run health service.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,146: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,146 to 2,518,591, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 300 to 72,489, the tally showed.

(With inputs from agencies.)