India reports 17,921 new coronavirus cases, 133 deaths in last 24 hrs
India reported 17,921 new COVID-19 cases, 20,652 recoveries, and 133 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 10:31 IST
India reported 17,921 new COVID-19 cases, 20,652 recoveries, and 133 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. The cumulative cases in the country reached 1,12,62,707 including 1,84,598 active infections and 1,09,20,046 recoveries. The death toll due to COVID-19 mounted to 1,58,063.
With 96,548 active coronavirus infections, Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases. Kerala follows with 37,446 active COVID-19 cases. As many as 2,43,67,906 vaccine doses have been administered so far.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 22,34,79,877 samples have been tested so far including 7,63,081 samples that were tested yesterday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
