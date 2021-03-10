Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

Happy Birthday Dr. Wu Lien-teh!

Today, Google dedicates a beautiful doodle to Dr. Wu Lien-teh, the Malaysian physician, who is renowned for his work in public health and particularly, the Manchurian plague of 1910 to 11. He was also the first Malayan nominated for the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, in 1935.

Advertisement

The Chinese-Malaysian epidemiologist, Dr. Wu Lien-teh turns 142nd today. He invented a surgical face covering that is widely considered the precursor to the N95 mask.

Wu Lien-teh was born was born on March 10, 1879. He was also known as Goh Lean Tuck and Ng Leen Tuck in Minnan and Cantonese transliteration respectively. He was born in Penang, one of the three towns of the Straits Settlements (the others being Malacca and Singapore). is father was a new immigrant from Taishan, China, and he worked as a goldsmith.

Wu Lien-teh was admitted to Emmanuel College, Cambridge in 1896. His undergraduate clinical years were spent at St Mary's Hospital, London and he then continued his studies at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (under Sir Ronald Ross), the Pasteur Institute, Halle University, and the Selangor Institute.

During the Japanese invasion of Manchuria, in November 1931, Wu Lien-teh was detained and interrogated by the Japanese authorities under suspicion of being a Chinese spy. When an unknown epidemic afflicted north-western China in 1910, the Chinese government appointed Wu Lien-teh to investigate the disease, which he identified as the highly contagious pneumonic plague that spread from human to human through respiratory transmission.

To combat the disease, Wu Lien-teh designed and produced a special surgical mask with cotton and gauze, adding several layers of cloth to filter inhalations. He advised people to wear his newly invented mask and worked with government officials to establish quarantine stations and hospitals, restrict travel, and apply progressive sterilization techniques; his leadership contributed greatly to the end of the pandemic (known as the Manchurian plague) by April 1911 — within four months of being tasked with controlling its spread.

In 1915, Wu Lien-teh founded the Chinese Medical Association, the country's largest and oldest non-governmental medical organization. In 1935, he was the first Malaysian—and the first person of Chinese descent–nominated for the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his work to control the pneumonic plague. A devoted advocate and practitioner of medical advancement, his efforts not only changed public health in China but that of the entire world.

Dr. Wu Lien-teh practised medicine until his death at the age of 80. He had bought a new house in Penang for his retirement and had just completed his 667-page autobiography, Plague Fighter, the Autobiography of a Modern Chinese Physician. On January 21, 1960, he died of a stroke while in his home in Penang.

Also Read: Prof. Udupi Ramachandra Rao: Google honors 'India's Satellite Man' on 89th birthday