UK pandemic would have been worse without test and trace - minister

UK pandemic would have been worse without test and trace - ministerReuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:00 IST
The COVID-19 pandemic would have been worse in Britain without the test and trace system, British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday after a report said the 23 billion pounds ($31.91 billion) program had not proven its worth.
"Whatever the coronavirus experience we have had as a nation, good and bad, it would have been one heck of a lot worse if we didn't have a test and trace system which has contacted so many people and prevented the disease from spreading further," he told Sky News.
($1 = 0.7209 pounds)
