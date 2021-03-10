Left Menu

S.Korean hospitals extract extra COVID vaccine doses from vials

On Tuesday, Kim said the centre vaccinated 629 people with 90 vials of Pfizer vaccine co-developed by its German partner BioNTech, compared with the 540 people possible had they only extracted six doses from each vial. It takes about five minutes to extract the doses using "low dead space" syringes designed to minimise the residual volume, she said.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:29 IST
S.Korean hospitals extract extra COVID vaccine doses from vials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a handful of South Korean hospitals, designated nurses are using specially designed syringes to squeeze extra doses of coronavirus vaccine out of each vial in a bid to stretch the still limited number of vials to cover more people.

The practice has raised debate over medical safety and commercial concerns from the manufacturers who charge by the dose. But at Seoul's National Medical Center, healthcare workers say it's actually a safe and easy process that should be a no-brainer for countries struggling to provide enough vaccines quickly.

"Two designated nurses take shifts to extract the doses and each of us had no trouble getting seven doses from each vial, vaccinating everyone," said Kim Eun-suk, an intravenous therapy specialist who was taking a shift extracting doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from vials that officially only hold six. On Tuesday, Kim said the center vaccinated 629 people with 90 vials of Pfizer vaccine co-developed by its German partner BioNTech, compared with the 540 people possible had they only extracted six doses from each vial.

It takes about five minutes to extract the doses using "low dead space" syringes designed to minimize the residual volume, she said. "Extraction itself is not difficult. It requires squeezing the exact amount with the syringe. The most important is sterilization and I think any nurse would be able to pull through."

At the suggestion of frontline nurses, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said it was up to providers whether to use of remaining doses, but did not make it a new standard or mandatory because it said it could burden the healthcare workers on site. National Medical Center president Chung Ki-hyun said that the contracts with manufacturers - who sell by the dose - should not be a roadblock for on-site healthcare workers to use the remaining doses when they can save lives.

"With care and precision, the extra dose isn't as hard to extract," he said. It's not clear how many South Korean clinics are using the extra doses, but Chung said following the official limit means throwing away potentially life-saving vaccines.

Experts were divided about the decision to extract extra doses, as pooling leftover vaccines from multiple vials can lead to contamination. With the specialized low dead space syringes, however, a full extra dose can typically be pulled from a single Pfizer vaccine vial and as many as two extra doses from AstraZeneca's vaccine vials. Urging caution over imprecise extraction, the Korean Medical Association (KMA) has advised its members to discard the remaining doses in the vials, according to a statement seen by Reuters.

KDCA said 446,941 people were given first doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots by Tuesday midnight. South Korea has reported 470 new cases on Tuesday, adding to the total coronavirus cases of 93,733, with 1,648 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo reports 340 new COVID-19 cases

Tokyo Japan, March 10 ANIXinhua Tokyo on Wednesday reported 340 new daily COVID-19 cases, bringing the capitals tally since the outbreak of the pandemic here to 114,201. The Tokyo Metropolitan government and health officials latest figure c...

Selena Gomez retiring from music? Singer wants to give 'real shot at acting'

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez may be stepping away from the microphone. The singer hinted at a potential retirement from music, saying that she wants to give herself a real shot at acting. As per People magazine, the 28-year-old star opene...

Parliament passes Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Parliament on Wednesday approved a Bill to amend the arbitration law.On Wednesday, the Arbitration and Conciliation Amendment Bill, 2021 was passed through voice vote in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on February 12, ...

755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA in Rajya Sabha

While giving an update on investigations to identify the perpetrators of communal violence in Delhi in February 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that 755 FIRs, 1829 arrests and 353 cases were chargesheeted in Delhi viole...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021