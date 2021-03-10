Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:54 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.
12:57 p.m.
Central observer for Assam polls tests positive for COVID-19.
11:36 a.m.
24 new coronavirus cases in Puducherry, tally inches closer to 40,000 mark.
10:41 a.m.
Two new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,434.
10:04 a.m.
No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh for four days.
9:39 a.m.
Number of active COVID-19 cases in India 1,84,598, while 1,09,20,046 people have recovered from disease so far: Union Health Ministry.
9:36 a.m.
Single-day rise of 17,921 new cases, 133 deaths pushes India's COVID-19 infection tally to 1,12,62,707, toll to 1,58,063: Government.
9:32 a.m.
Maharashtra: 707 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, six more deaths.
9:22 a.m.
Two new COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; tally at 5,028.
