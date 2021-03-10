Left Menu

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Updated: 10-03-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:54 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

12:57 p.m.

Central observer for Assam polls tests positive for COVID-19.

11:36 a.m.

24 new coronavirus cases in Puducherry, tally inches closer to 40,000 mark.

10:41 a.m.

Two new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,434.

10:04 a.m.

No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh for four days.

9:39 a.m.

Number of active COVID-19 cases in India 1,84,598, while 1,09,20,046 people have recovered from disease so far: Union Health Ministry.

9:36 a.m.

Single-day rise of 17,921 new cases, 133 deaths pushes India's COVID-19 infection tally to 1,12,62,707, toll to 1,58,063: Government.

9:32 a.m.

Maharashtra: 707 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, six more deaths.

9:22 a.m.

Two new COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; tally at 5,028.

