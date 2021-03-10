Russia reports 9,079 new COVID-19 cases and 466 deaths

Russia on Wednesday reported 9,079 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,116 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,351,553 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 466 people had died in past 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 90,275.

