Left Menu

Germany plays down scale of vaccine boost in April

Far more people in Germany will get a coronavirus vaccination from April when family doctors start giving them but the idea that 25% of the population can get a shot in just a month is unrealistic, Health Minister Jens Spahn warned on Wednesday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 14:42 IST
Germany plays down scale of vaccine boost in April
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Far more people in Germany will get a coronavirus vaccination from April when family doctors start giving them but the idea that 25% of the population can get a shot in just a month is unrealistic, Health Minister Jens Spahn warned on Wednesday. Germans are growing frustrated over a sluggish vaccination rollout. Only around 6.4% of the 83 million population have received at least a first dose against the coronavirus, far behind countries like Britain, Israel and the United States

Spahn said the rate would increase from April, when family doctors will be able to administer doses at their surgeries. "But the vaccination numbers will not immediately grow to 20 million a month or to 10 million a week," he told ZDF television. "In April there will be significantly more vaccinations, but not on that scale" he added.

The head of the KBV doctors' association said surgeries could administer about 5 million vaccinations a week and urged the government to let them get on with it. "Just let us vaccinate, make the vaccine available to us through pharmacies and don't kill us with bureaucracy," said Andreas Gassen.

Germany has started to ease some lockdown restrictions even though infections are rising again. By Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases had risen to more than 2.5 million. More than 72,000 people have died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hawaii declares emergency due to floods, orders evacuations

Hawaii Governor David Ige declared an emergency in the U.S. state after heavy rains brought floods, landslides, and fear of dam failures, and authorities ordered the evacuation of several thousand people from communities threatened by risin...

Tokyo reports 340 new COVID-19 cases

Tokyo Japan, March 10 ANIXinhua Tokyo on Wednesday reported 340 new daily COVID-19 cases, bringing the capitals tally since the outbreak of the pandemic here to 114,201. The Tokyo Metropolitan government and health officials latest figure c...

Selena Gomez retiring from music? Singer wants to give 'real shot at acting'

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez may be stepping away from the microphone. The singer hinted at a potential retirement from music, saying that she wants to give herself a real shot at acting. As per People magazine, the 28-year-old star opene...

Parliament passes Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Parliament on Wednesday approved a Bill to amend the arbitration law.On Wednesday, the Arbitration and Conciliation Amendment Bill, 2021 was passed through voice vote in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on February 12, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021