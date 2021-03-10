Poland reports 17,260 new daily coronavirus cases, highest since November

Poland reports 17,260 new daily coronavirus cases, highest since NovemberReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:12 IST
Poland reported 17,260 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest number since November, data by health ministry showed, as the country grapples with its third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Poland has exceeded 1.8 million, including 45,997 deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Poland