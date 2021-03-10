Skoda Auto to cover vaccination cost for employees

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) on Wednesday said it will cover the vaccination cost of all its employees and their dependents, aggregating to around 36,000 people.

The company has commenced the COVID-19 vaccination drive for all its employees as well as their dependents in line with the ongoing government guidelines, SAVWIPL said in a statement.

The drive will cover both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in phases as defined by the authorities, covering senior citizens and people with co-morbidities first, followed by a wider application in the general population, it added.

Apart from the on-roll employees, the program will also cover the apprentices, and will be working with its suppliers to cover the third party workers, SAVWIPL said.

''The safety, health and wellbeing of our employees and their families are of our paramount importance. The commencement of the public vaccination drive is a huge relief and a step towards being able to put the pandemic behind,'' SAVWIPL Managing Director Gurpratap Boparai said.

The company is contributing to the same by covering the cost of vaccination for all employees and their dependents, in line with government guidelines, he added.

The vaccination drive is part of the voluntary workplace wellness program and eligible employees/ dependents can choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccination from their preferred private hospital, the cost of which will be covered by SAVWIPL, the company said.

