Kenya approves Russian coronavirus vaccine for use - RDIF
Kenya has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against the new coronavirus, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday.
The fund, which is promoting the vaccine globally, said that 47 countries had now approved Sputnik V for use.
