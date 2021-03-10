The European Commission said it had reached a deal with drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of an additional four million coronavirus vaccine doses, while European Council President Charles Michel rejected charges of "vaccine nationalism" levelled against the EU.

EUROPE * Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said the country could start using the vaccine passport in May, when the international tourism fair FITUR is due to take place in Madrid.

* More people in Germany will get a vaccination from April when family doctors start giving them but the idea that 25% of the population can get a shot in just a month is unrealistic, Health Minister Jens Spahn warned. * German expert panel head says he would back Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as Europe cautiously weighs its production and usage.

* England's $32 billion test and trace system has not made a clear impact on the progress of COVID-19, parliament's Public Accounts Committee said. * No company in France has signed a contract with Russia to produce its Sputnik V vaccine, a spokesman for France's industry minister said, appearing to contradict the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund.

AMERICAS * Mexico is turning to China to fill a vaccine shortfall with an order for 22 million doses, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said, a week after U.S. President Joe Biden ruled out sharing vaccines with Mexico in the short term.

* Johnson & Johnson has told Canada many times it is having challenges making its vaccine, which Ottawa approved only last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan has decided to stage this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to public concern about COVID-19, two government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. * The pace of Australia's COVID-19 immunisation drive is not a cause for concern and the programme will be completed by the end of October, authorities said, as the country finished administering more than 100,000 first doses.

* In a handful of South Korean hospitals, designated nurses are using specially designed syringes to squeeze extra doses of vaccine out of each vial in a bid to stretch the still limited number of vials to cover more people. * China has launched a digital vaccination certificate for its citizens planning cross-border travels, joining other countries issuing similar documents as they seek ways to reopen their economies.

* India's federal government denied any shortage of vaccine doses in a big northwestern state and said it was sending supplies around the country based on demand and consumption patterns. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Zimbabwe has authorised the emergency use of four COVID-19 vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinovac. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* BioNTech could have capacity to make 3 billion doses of the vaccine it developed with partner Pfizer next year. * A vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech is safe and has shown high levels of antibody response in a mid-stage trial, but follow-on studies are needed to evaluate the shot for children and older people, a peer-reviewed study showed.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The U.S. House of Representatives voted to advance President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, clearing the way for the measure to be considered on Wednesday, when it is expected to pass.

* South Africa's business confidence slipped in the first quarter of this year, despite easing COVID-19 curbs, a survey showed. (Compiled by Veronica Snoj and Amy Caren Daniel; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Nick Macfie)

