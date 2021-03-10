Left Menu

Poland reports 17,260 new daily coronavirus cases, highest since Nov

"Today we won't reach 20,000 cases but that doesn't mean we shouldn't expect that in the coming days," Wojciech Andrusiewicz told web portal wp.pl. New pandemic restrictions could be announced later this week, government officials have indicated.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:11 IST
Poland reports 17,260 new daily coronavirus cases, highest since Nov
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Poland reported 17,260 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest number since November, data by health ministry showed, as the country grapples with its third wave of the pandemic.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Poland has exceeded 1.8 million, including 45,997 deaths. Officials attribute the sharp increase in cases partly to the spread of a much more contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain.

A health ministry spokesman on Wednesday said 30% of those tested had the British variant and that the peak of the pandemic was expected towards the end of March or the beginning of April. "Today we won't reach 20,000 cases but that doesn't mean we shouldn't expect that in the coming days," Wojciech Andrusiewicz told web portal wp.pl.

New pandemic restrictions could be announced later this week, government officials have indicated. Poland already has tight limits on social gatherings, schools are largely closed, with the exception of classes for most of the youngest children, and restaurants can only serve meals for delivery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Reddy's gets 3 observations from USFDA for US-based API plant

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday said the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with three observations after inspecting its manufacturing facility in Middleburg, New York.The audit of the companys active pharmaceutical ingredients A...

Ex-soccer goalkeeper seeks to save Peru from history of graft

George Forsyth, a former professional soccer goalkeeper, is targeting Perus angry youth to help his candidacy at presidential elections next month, pledging to turn the page on decades of corruption scandals in the copper-rich Andean nation...

Arms, ammunition recovered in Assam's Chirang ahead of polls

A large number of arms and ammunition were found on Wednesday at a forest in Chirang district in poll-bound Assam, police said.An AK series rifle, an AK series rifle magazine, three 7.65 mm pistol, three 7.65 mm pistol magazines and 90 roun...

Saudi Arabia's PIF signs $15 billion loan

Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, said on Wednesday it has signed a 15 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility with a group of 17 banks, which it said gives it access to extra capital that can be depl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021