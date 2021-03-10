Morocco, Kenya approve Russian coronavirus vaccine for use - RDIF

Morocco, Kenya approve Russian coronavirus vaccine for use - RDIFReuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:11 IST
Morocco and Kenya have approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against the new coronavirus, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday.
The fund, which is promoting the vaccine globally, said that 48 countries had now approved Sputnik V for use.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
