Pakistan commences COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens

The COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens above the age of 60 years began in Pakistan on Wednesday as part of the second phase of inoculation to target the most vulnerable people in the country.The government set up an online registration system last month where people were asked to register.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:24 IST
The COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens above the age of 60 years began in Pakistan on Wednesday as part of the second phase of inoculation to target the most vulnerable people in the country.

The government set up an online registration system last month where people were asked to register. They are being informed by a message about the date and place of vaccination.

''The senior most citizens will be the first ones to receive the doses of COVID-19 vaccine,'' Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said on Tuesday.

He urged the healthcare workers and those eligible to get vaccinated to protect themselves as well as their loved ones.

The first phase of vaccination started on February 2 with the frontline workers being the first to get the shots. It was followed by all health workers in the same phase and then the older citizen in the second phase.

Around 25 per cent of the 400,000 registered doctors, nurses and paramedical staff registered have been vaccinated so far, officials said.

Pakistan first got 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine as a gift from China. The country is expected to get 17 million does under the GAVI-COVAX programme by the end of June. Seven million doses would be available in the first quarter and 10 million doses in the second quarter.

Pakistan was trying to get 73 million doses of the vaccine from different sources by the last quarter of the year.

Pakistan has reported 43 deaths in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus as the nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 13,324. The number of positive cases surged to 595,239 after 1,786 new cases were detected in this period.

