EU regulator to meet on approving J&J vaccine

An expert group at the European Medicines Agency will meet Thursday to decide whether the one-dose coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson Johnson should be authorised for use across the European Union.If the shot is given the green light, it would be the fourth licensed COVID-19 vaccine in the 27-country bloc.

PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:46 IST
EU regulator to meet on approving J&J vaccine
Representative image

An expert group at the European Medicines Agency will meet Thursday to decide whether the one-dose coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson should be authorised for use across the European Union.

If the shot is given the green light, it would be the fourth licensed COVID-19 vaccine in the 27-country bloc. The Amsterdam-based EU medicines regulator has already approved vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca - but all of those vaccines require two doses. Health experts hope having another authorised COVID-19 shot might speed the slow pace of immunization across Europe, which has been struggling to get enough supplies and vaccinate the vulnerable.

The US Food and Drug Administration granted the J&J vaccine an emergency approval last month; Canada and Bahrain have also licensed the vaccine. A massive study across three continents found the J&J vaccine was 85 per cent effective in protecting against severe illness, hospitalizations and death. That protection remained strong even in countries like South Africa, where variants have been identified.

