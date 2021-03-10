Left Menu

England's $32 billion COVID test and trace not making a difference, lawmakers say

The system has been allocated 37 billion pounds in total to cover two years, a budget which includes the cost of testing people with symptoms and regular testing in schools, care homes and some work places. Dido Harding, who runs the system, said that the team had carried out over 83 million coronavirus tests, more than any other comparable European country, and that testing still had a role to play in lifting lockdown.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:07 IST
England's $32 billion COVID test and trace not making a difference, lawmakers say

England's $32 billion test and trace system has not made a clear impact on the COVID-19 pandemic, the British parliament's Public Accounts Committee said on Wednesday, decrying the "unimaginable" costs of the programme. Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year promised a world beating test and trace system as part of the route out of the pandemic. But it has taken the successful development and deployment of vaccines to let the government plot a definitive route back to normality.

"Despite the unimaginable resources thrown at this project, Test and Trace cannot point to a measurable difference to the progress of the pandemic," chair of the committee, opposition Labour party lawmaker Meg Hillier, said. "The promise on which this huge expense was justified - avoiding another lockdown – has been broken, twice."

The Public Accounts Committee said that test and trace had cost 23 billion pounds ($32 billion) so far but had not achieved a key goal of avoiding a cycle of national lockdowns. The system has been allocated 37 billion pounds in total to cover two years, a budget which includes the cost of testing people with symptoms and regular testing in schools, care homes and some work places.

Dido Harding, who runs the system, said that the team had carried out over 83 million coronavirus tests, more than any other comparable European country, and that testing still had a role to play in lifting lockdown. "Test and trace is essential in our fight against COVID-19 and regular testing is a vital tool to stop transmission as we cautiously ease restrictions," she said, adding that contact tracing made "a real impact in breaking chains of transmission".

The committee's report said that test and trace was overly reliant on expensive contractors. Consultants working on the system cost 1,000 pounds a day. Last year, scientific advisers said test and trace was not significantly reducing the spread of the coronavirus. England then entered a second lockdown in the autumn.

British minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday the system had been set up from scratch, it was playing a critical role in helping stop the spread of new variants and the pandemic would have been "one heck of a lot worse" without it. ($1 = 0.7192 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia's PIF signs $15 billion loan

Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, said on Wednesday it has signed a 15 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility with a group of 17 banks, which it said gives it access to extra capital that can be depl...

Laser maker Coherent says II-VI's $6.2 bln bid superior to Lumentum deal

Laser maker Coherent Inc said on Monday it has determined that optical components maker II-VI Incs revised buyout offer valued at 6.2 billion was superior to an agreed-upon deal with Lumentum Holdings Inc .Coherent is the target of a three-...

Laser maker Coherent backs Lumentum's $6.6 bln revised bid over II-VI

Laser maker Coherent Inc agreed to a revised buyout offer of 6.6 billion from optical fiber firm Lumentum Holdings Inc on Wednesday, days after calling a rival bid from II-VI Inc superior. Coherent agreed to a 5.7 billion deal with Lumentum...

Olympics-Tokyo will be my Olympic swansong, says veteran Indian boxer Kom

Indian boxer Mary Kom has said the Tokyo Games will be her final appearance at the Olympics but she takes solace from the fact that her bronze medal in 2012 has inspired young girls in the country to take up the sport. Six-times world champ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021