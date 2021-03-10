Left Menu

370 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi, highest in nearly two months

Delhi recorded 370 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest daily count in nearly two months, even as the positivity rate rose to 0.52 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department.The death toll rose to 10,931 with three more fatalities, the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department stated.Delhi had recorded 320 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, breaching the 300-mark again after a gap of two days.On Sunday and Monday, 286 and 239 cases, respectively, were recorded in the national capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:18 IST
370 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi, highest in nearly two months

Delhi recorded 370 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest daily count in nearly two months, even as the positivity rate rose to 0.52 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department.

The death toll rose to 10,931 with three more fatalities, the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department stated.

Delhi had recorded 320 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, breaching the 300-mark again after a gap of two days.

On Sunday and Monday, 286 and 239 cases, respectively, were recorded in the national capital. The city had registered 321 coronavirus cases and a death last Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down in February, and on February 26, 256 cases were recorded, the highest daily count in that month.

On Wednesday, 370 new coronavirus cases were recorded, taking the infection tally to 6,42,030, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases of the disease in the city rose to 1,900 on Wednesday from 1,812 on Tuesday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.52 per cent from 0.48 per cent on Tuesday.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this “sudden rise” to complacency in people and not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and “assuming all is well now”.

The total number of tests conducted on Tuesday stood at 71,153, including 45,322 RT-PCR tests and 25,831 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation on Wednesday rose to 982 from 952 on Tuesday, the bulletin said, adding that over 6.29 lakh people have recovered from the infection till date.

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

9,849 URLs, accounts, webpages blocked in 2020: Prasad

More than 9,800 URLs, accounts or webpages were blocked in 2020, Union minister Ravi Shankar said on Wednesday.The URLs Uniform Resource Locators, accounts and webpages were blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000....

Saudi Arabia's PIF signs $15 billion loan

Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, said on Wednesday it has signed a 15 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility with a group of 17 banks, which it said gives it access to extra capital that can be depl...

Olive Ridley turtles arrive at Gahirmatha beach for mass nesting

The endangered Olive Ridley female turtles have started arriving at the Gahirmatha beach in Odishas Kendrapara district, the worlds largest known rookery of these species, to lay eggs, a phenomenon otherwise called arribada, officials said ...

Laser maker Coherent says II-VI's $6.2 bln bid superior to Lumentum deal

Laser maker Coherent Inc said on Monday it has determined that optical components maker II-VI Incs revised buyout offer valued at 6.2 billion was superior to an agreed-upon deal with Lumentum Holdings Inc .Coherent is the target of a three-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021