Madrid's leader quits, triggering snap regional election

Madrid's leader quits, triggering snap regional electionReuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:28 IST
Madrid's conservative regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso has stepped down and called a snap regional election, her deputy Ignacio Aguado said on Wednesday, as a clash at the national level between centrist and right-wing parties intensifies.
The regional administration is in charge of health policy and is responsible for its own coronavirus response and vaccine rollout.
