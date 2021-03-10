Left Menu

Eli Lilly's combo therapy for COVID-19 cuts serious illness and death in large study

"We have few other diseases where we have drugs that can offer this magnitude of benefit." U.S. regulators authorized the combination therapy in February for use in COVID-19 patients 12 and over with a high risk of developing serious complications.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:31 IST
Eli Lilly's combo therapy for COVID-19 cuts serious illness and death in large study

Eli Lilly and Co said on Wednesday that its combination antibody therapy to fight COVID-19 reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 87% in a study of more than 750 high-risk COVID-19 patients.

It is the second large, late-stage study to show that combination therapy of two antibodies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, is effective at treating mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. The previous study, which published data in January, used a higher dose of the drugs and reduced risk of hospitalization by 70%.

"I expect this data to continue to drive more utilization" of the antibodies," said Daniel Skovronsky, chief scientific officer at Eli Lilly. "We have few other diseases where we have drugs that can offer this magnitude of benefit."

U.S. regulators authorized the combination therapy in February for use in COVID-19 patients 12 and over with a high risk of developing serious complications. European regulators greenlighted its use in March. The United States agreed in February to purchase a minimum of 100,000 doses of the combination treatment.

Regulators authorized bamlanivimab alone for use against COVID-19 last year and the U.S. government agreed to purchase nearly 1.5 million doses. Skovronsky said the combination therapy has the benefit of offering greater protection against new strains of COVID-19.

A variant of COVID-19 originally discovered in Britain has infected patients in most U.S. states and is expected to become the country's dominant strain. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi) "We are quite confident this combo covers all of the variants in the U.S.," Skovronsky said, adding Lilly is studying an additional treatment for new COVID strains first identified in South Africa and Brazil, which have not become widespread in the United States.

Skovronsky said that Lilly is prepared to manufacture 1 million doses of the combination therapy in the coming months and is in active talks to supply governments around the world with the treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling slips versus dollar; EU and UK fall out over vaccine comments

The pound was little changed on Wednesday, slipping below 1.39 and edging up slightly against the euro, as currency markets calmed ahead of inflation data from the United States.The dollar recovered some of its losses from the previous sess...

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

General Electric is combing its aircraft leasing business with Irelands AerCap Holdings in a deal valued at more than USD 30 billion, a big step in what has become a six year endeavor to reshape the one-time global conglomerate. The agreeme...

Previous governments looted wealth of Bundelkhand: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused previous state governments of looting the wealth of the Bundelkhand region and said it will become a paradise under the BJP dispensation.Adityanath was addressing a public me...

Furniture industry masterplan has potential to reposition SA: Gina

Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister, Nomalungelo Gina, says South Africas furniture industry masterplan has the potential to reposition the country in the sector.Gina made the remarks while delivering a keynote address on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021