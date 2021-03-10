Left Menu

Germany sees up to 10 mln coronavirus vaccine doses per week in June

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:53 IST
Germany sees up to 10 mln coronavirus vaccine doses per week in June
Representative image

Germany expects up to 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine per week in June, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, but not as soon as next month.

"In this first quarter we will get the expected and agreed deliveries, even a little more. For the second quarter, the delivery volumes will then grow steadily and it is important to have realistic expectations," said spokesman Steffen Seibert.

"A figure of 10 million doses per week, which is sometimes discussed, is certainly not something we will reach in April, but rather in June," he added.

