Spanish government unaware of deal to produce Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Spanish government unaware of deal to produce Russian COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:34 IST
The Spanish government is unaware of any contract to domestically manufacture Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, it said on Wednesday after Moscow's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said it had struck deals in Spain, France and Germany.
"At the moment we are not aware that any contract has been formalized for manufacturing in Spain," the Health Ministry said in an emailed statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sevilla beats Osasuna 2-0 and moves into 3rd place in Spain
France eyes extra measures to limit COVID-19 spread in Dunkirk
Iran must cooperate with IAEA, reverse steps that reduce transparency- UK, France, Germany
ANALYSIS-Soccer-Gambling sponsor ban adds to Spanish clubs' pain
Spain's COVID-19 incidence drops below 'extreme risk' level