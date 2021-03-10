Spanish government unaware of deal to produce Russian COVID-19 vaccine

The Spanish government is unaware of any contract to domestically manufacture Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, it said on Wednesday after Moscow's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said it had struck deals in Spain, France and Germany.

"At the moment we are not aware that any contract has been formalized for manufacturing in Spain," the Health Ministry said in an emailed statement.

