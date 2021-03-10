69 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, tally at 3,37,929

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,37,929 on Wednesday as 69 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 41 were reported from quarantine centres and 28 detected during contact tracing.

Sundargarh district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 14, followed by Cuttack (11) and Mayurbhanj (8).

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,917 as no new fatality has been reported in the last eight days, he said.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities in the state, the official said.

Odisha now has 709 active cases and 3,35,250 people have so far recovered from the disease.

The state has conducted over 85.35 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 23,425 on Tuesday, and the positivity rate stands at 3.96 per cent, he added.