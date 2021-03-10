Left Menu

UK COVID-19 variant has significantly higher death rate, study finds

Scientists say it is about 40%-70% more transmissible than previous dominant variants that were circulating. In the UK study, published in the British Medical Journal on Wednesday, infection with the new variant led to 227 deaths in a sample of 54,906 COVID-19 patients, compared with 141 among the same number of patients infected with other variants.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:14 IST
UK COVID-19 variant has significantly higher death rate, study finds

A highly infectious variant of COVID-19 that has spread around the world since it was first discovered in Britain late last year is between 30% and 100% more deadly than previous dominant variants, researchers said on Wednesday. In a study that compared death rates among people in Britain infected with the new SARS-CoV-2 variant - known as B.1.1.7 - against those infected with other variants of the COVID-19-causing virus, scientists said the new variant's mortality rate was "significantly higher".

The B.1.1.7 variant was first detected in Britain in September 2020, and has since also been found in more than 100 other countries. It has 23 mutations in its genetic code - a relatively high number - and some of them have made it far more easily spread. Scientists say it is about 40%-70% more transmissible than previous dominant variants that were circulating.

In the UK study, published in the British Medical Journal on Wednesday, infection with the new variant led to 227 deaths in a sample of 54,906 COVID-19 patients, compared with 141 among the same number of patients infected with other variants. "Coupled with its ability to spread rapidly, this makes B.1.1.7 a threat that should be taken seriously," said Robert Challen, a researcher at Exeter University who co-led the research.

Independent experts said this study's findings add to previous preliminary evidence linking infection with the B.1.1.7 virus variant with an increased risk of dying from COVID-19. Initial findings from the study were presented to the UK government earlier this year, along with other research, by experts on its New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, or NERVTAG, panel.

Lawrence Young, a virologist and professor of molecular oncology at Warwick University, said the precise mechanisms behind the higher death rate of the B.1.1.7 variant were still not clear, but "could be related to higher levels of virus replication as well as increased transmissibility". He warned that the UK variant was likely fuelling a recent surge in infections across Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St headed for higher open after tepid inflation data

Major U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday after data showed underlying consumer prices remained tepid in February, easing concerns about a spike in inflation as an economic recovery gathers momentum.The 10-year U.S. Trea...

Youth held under anti-conversion law for marrying minor girl in UP's Gorakhpur

A youth belonging to Bihar was arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Gorakhpur district for allegedly kidnapping and forcefully marrying a Hindu minor girl, police said on Wednesday.A case of kidnapping along with provisions of the recently enacted an...

Crude oil coming out of ground in few villages in Meghalaya: Congress MLA

A Congress MLA on Wednesday told the Meghalaya Assembly that some people in his constituency are claiming that crude oil is coming out of the ground in a few villages along the Indo-Bangladesh border and urged the government to inquire into...

RBI removes IDBI Bank from PCA framework

The RBI on Wednesday removed IDBI Bank from its enhanced regulatory supervision or Prompt Corrective Action PCA framework after a gap of nearly four years on improved financial performance.The Reserve Bank of India RBI had placed IDBI Bank ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021