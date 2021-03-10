Left Menu

Sweden registers 5,917 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths on Wednesday

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:35 IST
Sweden registers 5,917 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths on Wednesday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 5,917 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 46 new deaths, taking the total to 13,088. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St headed for higher open after tepid inflation data

Major U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday after data showed underlying consumer prices remained tepid in February, easing concerns about a spike in inflation as an economic recovery gathers momentum.The 10-year U.S. Trea...

UK says Hong Kong electoral proposals are an attack on its rights and freedoms

Britain said on Wednesday that proposed changes to Hong Kongs electoral system would be another attack on the freedoms of its former colony, and that the government had raised its concerns directly with Beijing.Such measures, if introduced,...

U.S. House set for final approval of $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill in early win for Biden

President Joe Biden is poised on Wednesday for his first major legislative victory, as the House of Representatives moves toward final approval of his 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which forecasters predict will turbocharge the U.S. ec...

Youth held under anti-conversion law for marrying minor girl in UP's Gorakhpur

A youth belonging to Bihar was arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Gorakhpur district for allegedly kidnapping and forcefully marrying a Hindu minor girl, police said on Wednesday.A case of kidnapping along with provisions of the recently enacted an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021