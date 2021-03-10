Honduras to get 48,000 COVAX vaccines on Saturday, PAHO says

Honduras to get 48,000 COVAX vaccines on Saturday, PAHO saysReuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:56 IST
Honduras will on Saturday receive its first 48,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses via the COVAX mechanism, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.
Honduras is eligible to receive vaccine donations from COVAX to cover 20% of its population.
PAHO is the Americas regional office of the World Health Organization.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UNICEF sends syringes to Maldives, Ivory Coast, for COVAX vaccine rollout
Venezuela could start receiving COVAX vaccines in May, Guaido advisor says
India commences supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa under COVAX facility
India sends first vaccine doses to Africa under WHO's COVAX programme
Ghana becomes first country to get free coronavirus vaccines through COVAX scheme