Left Menu

Madrid's leader quits, triggering snap regional vote for early May

Madrid's conservative regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso has stepped down, triggering a snap election, her deputy Ignacio Aguado said on Wednesday, as a clash intensified between centrist and right-wing parties at the national level. Ayuso's People's Party (PP) has governed Spain's wealthiest region in coalition with Aguado's centrist Ciudadanos since 2019, but long-standing tension between the two parties boiled over on Wednesday, threatening several jointly controlled regional authorities.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:22 IST
Madrid's leader quits, triggering snap regional vote for early May

Madrid's conservative regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso has stepped down, triggering a snap election, her deputy Ignacio Aguado said on Wednesday, as a clash intensified between centrist and right-wing parties at the national level.

Ayuso's People's Party (PP) has governed Spain's wealthiest region in coalition with Aguado's centrist Ciudadanos since 2019, but long-standing tension between the two parties boiled over on Wednesday, threatening several jointly controlled regional authorities. The snap election will be held on May 4.

Aguado criticised Ayuso's sudden resignation and said he hoped she would reconsider. "It seems terribly reckless to us to call elections ... and open the door to instability that could cause the Madrid region to derail from a health, economic and social point of view," he told reporters.

Madrid's regional administration is in charge of health policy and is responsible for its own coronavirus response and vaccine rollout. In southeastern Murcia, where the two parties also have a coalition, Ciudadanos sided with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists in bringing a no-confidence motion against regional leader Fernando Lopez Miras of the PP.

By publicly breaking ranks with the PP, Ciudadanos has raised the spectre of similar no-confidence votes in other regions where they rule in coalition, such as Andalusia and Castille and Leon. For now, Ciudadanos in Andalusia - Spain's most populous region - have said their pact is stable, while in Castille and Leon, both parties said it remains valid.

Widely viewed as a maverick, Ayuso has frequently clashed with the left-wing central government. Her administration imposed one of Spain's loosest curfews and has consistently refused to shut bars and restaurants, in defiance of national recommendations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-U.S. consumer prices rise solidly; underlying inflation tame

U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in February as the cost of gasoline rose further, leading to the biggest annual gain in a year, but underlying inflation remained tepid amid sluggish demand for services like airline travel. The Labor ...

Crude oil coming out of ground in few villages in Meghalaya: Congress MLA

A Congress MLA on Wednesday told the Meghalaya Assembly that some people in his constituency are claiming that crude oil is coming out of the ground in a few villages along the Indo-Bangladesh border and urged the government to inquire into...

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

General Electric is combining its aircraft leasing business with Irelands AerCap Holdings in a deal valued at more than USD 30 billion, a big step in what has become a six year odyssey to reshape the one-time sprawling, global conglomerate....

US STOCKS-Wall St headed for higher open after tepid inflation data

Major U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday after data showed underlying consumer prices remained tepid in February, easing concerns about a spike in inflation as an economic recovery gathers momentum.The 10-year U.S. Trea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021