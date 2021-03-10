Left Menu

12 new COVID-19 cases in Noida; tally 25,639

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:31 IST
With 12 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has gone up to 25,639, the state government said on Wednesday.

The number of active cases of the coronavirus infection has come down to 85 in the district from 88 the previous day, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh health department for a 24-hour period.

Fifteen COVID-19 patients got discharged from hospitals during the period, pushing the total number of recoveries to 25,463, the fifth highest in the state, the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far recorded 91 COVID-19 deaths with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the district has climbed to 99.31 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has gone up to 1,689 from 1,678 on Tuesday and that of recoveries has climbed to 5,94,219, while the death toll due to the viral disease stands at 8,740, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

