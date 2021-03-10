Britain says it has set the record straight on EU vaccine ban suggestion
Britain set the record straight with the European Union over suggestions that London banned the export of COVID vaccines at a meeting with the bloc's representative and in parliament, a spokesman for Prime Minister Johnson said on Wednesday.Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:47 IST
Britain set the record straight with the European Union over suggestions that London banned the export of COVID vaccines at a meeting with the bloc's representative and in parliament, a spokesman for Prime Minister Johnson said on Wednesday. "The prime minister has addressed it directly ... the foreign secretary has spoken to the EU delegation representative, so we have made the point and set the record straight," the spokesman told reporters.
Asked how many vaccine doses Britain had exported, he said: "The movement of vaccines and their components into and out of the UK is driven by contractual obligations that vaccine suppliers have to their customers." He declined to comment on supplies or contractual arrangements.
