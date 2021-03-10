Left Menu

UNICEF chief: $1 bln more needed for COVAX COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The United Nations' children's fund on Wednesday urged countries to contribute more money to help poor countries access coronavirus vaccines, saying around $1 billion was needed. UNICEF, the world's single largest vaccine buyer, is part of the World Health Organization-backed COVAX programme to supply COVID-19 shots to emerging economies.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:24 IST
UNICEF chief: $1 bln more needed for COVAX COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations' children's fund on Wednesday urged countries to contribute more money to help poor countries access coronavirus vaccines, saying around $1 billion was needed.

UNICEF, the world's single largest vaccine buyer, is part of the World Health Organization-backed COVAX programme to supply COVID-19 shots to emerging economies. "We have been asking the world for more funding ... for UNICEF and our distribution to countries we still need about $1 billion," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said at a virtual event organised by Dubai's World Government Summit.

That funding could be used strengthen health systems in poorer nations and support the distribution of vaccines there, she said. The COVAX initiative aims to deliver at least 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses this year, including 1.3 billion doses to lower income countries.

Fore urged vaccine makers to sign licensing agreements so vaccines could be made locally, singling out Africa as one market that needed it. She also said it was unlikely the COVAX scheme would be able to cover the world this year.

"There is still more to do and we could do with more help and assistance." (Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 334 crore worth of projects being implemented to develop Dharamshala as smart city: Minister

Himachal Pradesh Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania on Wednesday said that projects worth Rs 334 crore are being implemented to develop Dharamshala as a smart city. In addition, plans are being prepared for projects worth Rs 296 crore, he said...

WTT Star Contender: Sharath Kamal loses in pre-quarters, Indian challenge ends

Paddler Achanta Sharath Kamals impressive run at the World Table Tennis WTT Star Contender came to an end after he suffered a 9-11, 8-11, 6-11 defeat at the hands of World No. 12 Dimitrij Ovtcharov in the mens singles pre-quarterfinal match...

MP: Mahatma Gandhi's statue damaged by vandals in Mandsaur

Unidentified miscreants vandalized a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on a school campus in Madhya Pradeshs Mandsaur district, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Government Higher Secondary School at Gujarbardi...

Man killed, buried by wife in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Mar 10 PTI A 32-year-old woman was on Wednesday taken into custody for allegedly killing her husband and burying his body in the compound wall area of their house here, police said.On the intervening night of February 8 and 9, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021