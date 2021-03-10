COVID-19: Sena MP calls for vaccination of religious leaders

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which she called for framing of guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of religious leaders and saints in India.

In the letter, also addressed to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member and party spokesperson said most of the religious heads and saints are senior citizens and are not able to get vaccinated since they may not have Aadhaar card or are not techno-savvy to get themselves registered for it.

''They may want to get vaccinated voluntarily, but do not have documents for the same. Some saints of specific religions are always on the move on foot,'' she wrote.

''While they adhere to their religious duties which they have dedicated their life for, it is imperative to keep them safe from any risk of COVID-19,'' she wrote and sought a directive to the officials to frame guidelines on the issue.

