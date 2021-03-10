President Joe Biden was poised on Wednesday for his first major legislative victory as the House of Representatives moved toward final approval of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. The United States also plans to double its order of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, procuring an additional 100 million doses.

EUROPE * The European Commission has reached a deal with drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of an additional four million vaccine doses to be delivered this month.

* England's $32 billion test and trace system has not made a significant impact on the pandemic and failed its key goals, a British parliamentary committee said. * The Spanish government is unaware of any contract to domestically manufacture Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, it said, after Moscow's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said it had struck deals in Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

* Air Serbia and global aviation body IATA plan to begin testing a mobile application to help travellers to store and manage certifications for COVID-19 tests or vaccines. * France is working on a COVID-19 vaccine passport, as the country is on track to reach its vaccination targets.

* Life expectancy in Italy fell by almost a year in 2020 due to the pandemic, national statistics agency said. AMERICAS

* Texans awoke on Wednesday with a statewide mask mandate and occupancy restrictions in businesses lifted, a move some heralded as freedom and others as foolishness. * Brazil has asked the Chinese embassy to help secure 30 million doses of a vaccine from China to ensure its inoculation program does not grind to a halt, according to a document seen by Reuters, while the country registered a new record of 1,972 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

* Mexico is turning to China to fill a vaccine shortfall with an order for 22 million doses, a week after U.S. President Joe Biden ruled out sharing vaccines with Mexico in the short term. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan has decided to stage this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to public concern about COVID-19, two government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. * In a handful of South Korean hospitals, designated nurses are using specially designed syringes to squeeze extra doses of vaccine out of each vial in a bid to stretch the still limited number of vials to cover more people.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Pakistan launched a COVID-19 vaccination for the general public, starting with older people, as it grapples with a high degree of vaccination hesitancy among its 220 million people, even among health workers.

* Morocco and Kenya have approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer Inc has told the Indian government it wants to produce its vaccine locally if assured of faster regulatory clearance and freedom on pricing and exports, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. * A highly infectious variant of COVID-19 first discovered in Britain is between 30% and 100% more deadly than previous dominant variants, researchers said.

* Eli Lilly and Co said that its combination antibody therapy reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 87% in a study of more than 750 high-risk COVID-19 patients. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World share markets inched higher on Wednesday after a stunning reboot in U.S. tech stocks, while the dollar and benchmark government yields both ticked up ahead of a key U.S. Treasury auction and inflation reading later. * Brazil's lower house of Congress approved the core text of a constitutional amendment to revive a federal cash transfer program to help millions of poor affected by the pandemic.

(Compiled by Anita Kobylinska; Edited by Gareth Jones)

