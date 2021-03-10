Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States also plans to double its order of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, procuring an additional 100 million doses. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE * The European Commission has reached a deal with drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of an additional four million vaccine doses to be delivered this month. * England's $32 billion test and trace system has not made a significant impact on the pandemic and failed its key goals, a British parliamentary committee said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:22 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden was poised on Wednesday for his first major legislative victory as the House of Representatives moved toward final approval of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. The United States also plans to double its order of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, procuring an additional 100 million doses.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * The European Commission has reached a deal with drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of an additional four million vaccine doses to be delivered this month.

* England's $32 billion test and trace system has not made a significant impact on the pandemic and failed its key goals, a British parliamentary committee said. * The Spanish government is unaware of any contract to domestically manufacture Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, it said, after Moscow's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said it had struck deals in Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

* Air Serbia and global aviation body IATA plan to begin testing a mobile application to help travellers to store and manage certifications for COVID-19 tests or vaccines. * France is working on a COVID-19 vaccine passport, as the country is on track to reach its vaccination targets.

* Life expectancy in Italy fell by almost a year in 2020 due to the pandemic, national statistics agency said. AMERICAS

* Texans awoke on Wednesday with a statewide mask mandate and occupancy restrictions in businesses lifted, a move some heralded as freedom and others as foolishness. * Brazil has asked the Chinese embassy to help secure 30 million doses of a vaccine from China to ensure its inoculation program does not grind to a halt, according to a document seen by Reuters, while the country registered a new record of 1,972 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

* Mexico is turning to China to fill a vaccine shortfall with an order for 22 million doses, a week after U.S. President Joe Biden ruled out sharing vaccines with Mexico in the short term. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan has decided to stage this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to public concern about COVID-19, two government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. * In a handful of South Korean hospitals, designated nurses are using specially designed syringes to squeeze extra doses of vaccine out of each vial in a bid to stretch the still limited number of vials to cover more people.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Pakistan launched a COVID-19 vaccination for the general public, starting with older people, as it grapples with a high degree of vaccination hesitancy among its 220 million people, even among health workers.

* Morocco and Kenya have approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer Inc has told the Indian government it wants to produce its vaccine locally if assured of faster regulatory clearance and freedom on pricing and exports, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. * A highly infectious variant of COVID-19 first discovered in Britain is between 30% and 100% more deadly than previous dominant variants, researchers said.

* Eli Lilly and Co said that its combination antibody therapy reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 87% in a study of more than 750 high-risk COVID-19 patients. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World share markets inched higher on Wednesday after a stunning reboot in U.S. tech stocks, while the dollar and benchmark government yields both ticked up ahead of a key U.S. Treasury auction and inflation reading later. * Brazil's lower house of Congress approved the core text of a constitutional amendment to revive a federal cash transfer program to help millions of poor affected by the pandemic.

(Compiled by Anita Kobylinska; Edited by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Noida Authority takes possession of land allotted to Wave Group due to pending dues

The Noida Authority on Wednesday said it has taken over possession of 1.08 lakh sq metre commercial land that was allotted to real estate developer Wave Group, over unpaid dues of about Rs 2,500 crore.The group termed the action as high han...

Two teams from India working on solutions for countering deepfakes reach 2021 Microsoft Imagine Cup finals

Tech giant Microsoft on Wednesday said two teams from India -- that have worked on cybersecurity solution to counter deepfakes and assistive technology for people with low vision -- will represent the country at the global finals of the inn...

FTSE 100 ends flat as weak materials, financials offset defensive gains

Londons FTSE 100 ended little changed on Wednesday as easing inflation concerns pulled down mining and banks stocks and pushed flows into defensive sectors such as consumer staples and healthcare.The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 0.1,...

WB coal mining scam: SC to hear all SLPs in plea challenging Calcutta HC order on March 15

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said all Special Leave Petitions SLPs in connection with the plea filed by the accused in a case pertaining to the alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal through Railways in West Bengal, will be tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021