UK reports 190 new COVID-19 deaths, 5,926 new infections

UK reports 190 new COVID-19 deaths, 5,926 new infectionsReuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:35 IST
Britain reported 190 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test and 5,926 new positive cases on Wednesday.
This compares to 231 deaths and 5,766 new cases reported on Tuesday.
The total number of people receiving a first vaccine dose rose to 22,809,829 from 22,592,528.
