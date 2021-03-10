UK reports 190 new COVID-19 deaths, 5,926 new infections

Britain reported 190 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test and 5,926 new positive cases on Wednesday.

This compares to 231 deaths and 5,766 new cases reported on Tuesday.

The total number of people receiving a first vaccine dose rose to 22,809,829 from 22,592,528.

