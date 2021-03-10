France's COVID ICU numbers stop rising for first time in six days

France's COVID ICU numbers stop rising for first time in six daysReuters | Paris | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:09 IST
The French health ministry said on Wednesday the number of people treated in intensive care units (ICUs) for COVID-19 was unchanged at 3,918, halting a five-day-long increase.
There were 264 new deaths from the respiratory disease over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 89,565, the seventh-highest in the world, versus a seven-day daily moving average of 289.
