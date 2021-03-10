Left Menu

Italy reports 332 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 22,409 new cases

Italy reported 332 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 376 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 22,409 from 19,749 the day before. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:11 IST
Italy reports 332 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 22,409 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Italy reported 332 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 376 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 22,409 from 19,749 the day before. Some 361,040 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 345,336, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 100,811 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.12 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 22,882 on Wednesday, up from 22,393 a day earlier.

There were 253 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 278 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 2,827 from a previous 2,756. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's $2.5 billion Lesotho water project delayed to 2027

South Africas long-delayed 37 billion rand 2.46 billion Lesotho Highlands Water Project LHWP - facing funding pressures, COVID-19 delays and protests in the tiny mountain kingdom - will begin water delivery in 2027. Responding to questions ...

Polls: Kerala Congress (M) announces candidates for 12 seats

Kottayam Kerala Mar 10 PTI The Kerala Congress M, a new ally of the ruling CPIM-led LDF, on Wednesday announced candidates who would contest the April 6 Assembly polls from 12 seats.Party chairman Jose K Mani, however, has not announced the...

Yellen signals intention to deepen cooperation with Indonesia - Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen conveyed her intention to deepen regional and multilateral cooperation with Indonesia during a call with the countrys finance minister earlier this week, the U.S. Treasury Department said.In her call wit...

Kuwait reports 1,333 new COVID-19 cases, 204,388 in total

Kuwait City Kuwait, March 10 ANIXinhua Kuwait reported on Wednesday 1,333 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 204,388. The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced three more deaths, taking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021