Left Menu

WHO report on Wuhan virus mission expected soon

One of the leaders of the recent World Health Organization-led mission to China to investigate the origins of the coronavirus expects finding out fairly soon, within the next few years what started the pandemic.In a press briefing, Peter Daszak estimated collective scientific research could pin down how animals carrying COVID-19 might have infected the first people in Wuhan.There was a conduit from Wuhan to the provinces where in South China, where the closest relative viruses to the coronavirus are found in bats, says Daszak, the president of EcoHealth Alliance.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:18 IST
WHO report on Wuhan virus mission expected soon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

One of the leaders of the recent World Health Organization-led mission to China to investigate the origins of the coronavirus expects finding out "fairly soon, within the next few years" what started the pandemic.

In a press briefing, Peter Daszak estimated collective scientific research could pin down how animals carrying COVID-19 might have infected the first people in Wuhan.

"There was a conduit from Wuhan to the provinces where in South China, where the closest relative viruses to (the coronavirus) are found in bats," says Daszak, the president of EcoHealth Alliance. He says the wildlife trade seemed to be the most likely explanation of COVID-19 arriving in Wuhan, where the first human cases were detected last December.

That hypothesis, Daszak says, was "the one that's most strongly supported both on the WHO (and) the China side." Daszak and his co-authors are set to release a report, as early as next week, on the initial conclusions of their recent mission to Wuhan. They concluded it was "extremely unlikely" the pandemic was the result of a laboratory accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's $2.5 billion Lesotho water project delayed to 2027

South Africas long-delayed 37 billion rand 2.46 billion Lesotho Highlands Water Project LHWP - facing funding pressures, COVID-19 delays and protests in the tiny mountain kingdom - will begin water delivery in 2027. Responding to questions ...

Polls: Kerala Congress (M) announces candidates for 12 seats

Kottayam Kerala Mar 10 PTI The Kerala Congress M, a new ally of the ruling CPIM-led LDF, on Wednesday announced candidates who would contest the April 6 Assembly polls from 12 seats.Party chairman Jose K Mani, however, has not announced the...

Yellen signals intention to deepen cooperation with Indonesia - Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen conveyed her intention to deepen regional and multilateral cooperation with Indonesia during a call with the countrys finance minister earlier this week, the U.S. Treasury Department said.In her call wit...

Kuwait reports 1,333 new COVID-19 cases, 204,388 in total

Kuwait City Kuwait, March 10 ANIXinhua Kuwait reported on Wednesday 1,333 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 204,388. The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced three more deaths, taking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021