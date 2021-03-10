Left Menu

France reports more than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:41 IST
France reports more than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

French health authorities reported 30,303 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Wednesday, sharply up from Tuesday's 23,302 and last Wednesday's 26,788, figures that show the disease is still spreading at a relatively high rate.

The seven-day moving average, which evens out daily reporting irregularities, stood at 21,836, above the 21,000 limit for the 14th time in 15 days.

The government says that average new cases figures should be less than 5,000 for the pandemic to be considered to be under control.

