Jordan approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19

Jordan approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:56 IST
Jordan has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday.
Sputnik V has now been cleared for use in 49 countries with combined populations of more than 1.3 billion people, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
