EU regulator reviews issue with Austrian batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

European medicines regulator said on Wednesday its safety committee is reviewing the issue leading to Austria's decision to suspend a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and that its preliminary view suggests no specific issue with the batch.

"EMA's safety committee PRAC is reviewing this issue; it is investigating the cases reported with the batch as well as all other cases of thromboembolic events, and other conditions related to blood clots, reported post-vaccination," the European Medicines Agency said. (https://bit.ly/3l1A0n0)

