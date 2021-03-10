EU regulator reviews issue with Austrian batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

European medicines regulator said on Wednesday its safety committee is reviewing the issue leading to Austria's decision to suspend a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and that its preliminary view suggests no specific issue with the batch.

"EMA's safety committee PRAC is reviewing this issue; it is investigating the cases reported with the batch as well as all other cases of thromboembolic events, and other conditions related to blood clots, reported post-vaccination," the European Medicines Agency said. (https://bit.ly/3l1A0n0)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)