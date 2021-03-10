Left Menu

WHO monitor expresses satisfaction about vaccination in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:05 IST
Representative Image

World Health Organizations External Monitor to Goa Dr Nutan Dev on Wednesday expressed happiness over the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in the coastal state.

Since Monday, Dev has been visiting government-run and private facilities where vaccine jabs are being administered.

''I am happy that procedures are being followed by adhering to the checklist given by the centre,'' she said.

While the vaccination is taking place in the right way, people need to respond more, she added.

NGOs and local representatives should encourage people to get vaccinated by arranging transport facilities, among other things, Dr Dev said.

Vaccination should be completed before another strain of the virus arrives, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

