2,515 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 11 deaths

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With the addition of 2,515 new cases of COVID-19, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Pune district rose to 4,25,504 on Wednesday, a health official said.

Eleven persons died of the infection during the day, raising the toll in the district to 9,341, the official said.

Of 2,515 new cases, 1,352 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, while 633 were detected in Pimpri Chinchwad area, he said.

As many as 1,335 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, the official added.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said at thestart of February there were only 1,300 active cases but now the the number of active cases has risen to 7,000 in Pune municipal limits.

''There are no discussions about imposing any lockdown but yes, some restrictions might come into force if the cases continue to rise,'' said Mohol.

He added that even if there are 7,000 active cases in the city, the civic body is all prepared as far as healthcare facilities are concerned.

