Left Menu

EU regulator says no sign vaccination to blame for Austria deaths

There is nothing to suggest so far that vaccination was responsible for the death and illness of two people who had been given AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in Austria, the European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday. The Austrian national health authority suspended the use of a batch of the vaccine after a person was diagnosed with multiple thrombosis and died 10 days after vaccination, and another was hospitalised with pulmonary embolism.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:15 IST
EU regulator says no sign vaccination to blame for Austria deaths

There is nothing to suggest so far that vaccination was responsible for the death and illness of two people who had been given AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in Austria, the European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday.

The Austrian national health authority suspended the use of a batch of the vaccine after a person was diagnosed with multiple thrombosis and died 10 days after vaccination, and another was hospitalised with pulmonary embolism. "There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine," the EMA said in its statement. (https://bit.ly/3l1A0n0)

"Although a quality defect is considered unlikely at this stage, the batch quality is being investigated."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi BJP welcomes parliamentary passage of bill on unauthorised colonies

The Delhi unit of the BJP welcomed the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Special Provisions Second Amendment Bill in Parliament on Wednesday, saying it will benefit 60 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in the...

EU regulator says no signs AstraZeneca vaccine led to Austria illnesses

The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday there was no evidence so far linking AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to illnesses in two people who received it in Austria, one of whom died 10 days after being inoculated.The Austrian national ...

Two French teenagers under murder investigation after girl drowns in Seine

Two French teenagers are under investigation for murder after police fished the body of a drowned schoolgirl out of the river Seine, prosecutors said on Wednesday, in a case that has shocked France. Prosecutors said the teenagers, a boy and...

Fire at dumping ground in Ulhasnagar

A major fire broke out at a dumping ground in Ulhasnagar town on Tuesday, officials said.The fire broke out at 5.30 pm and efforts were on to douse it, he said.Nobody was injured, he added....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021