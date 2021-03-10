Left Menu

COVID-19: Nearly 31,000 people vaccinated on Wednesday in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:26 IST
Nearly 31,000 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots in the national capital on Wednesday, including 15,774 senior citizens, as per official data.

In the age bracket of 45-59 years, 2,543 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

On Tuesday, 34,239 people had received the shots, according to official data.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched mid-January, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers, against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated in Delhi.

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on March 1 when the second phase of the vaccination drive began in the national capital.

As per official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner. A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for the vaccination, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card.

On Wednesday, second doses were given to 8,421 people, officials said, adding that 2,543 frontline workers and 1,694 healthcare workers got their first shots. PTI KND SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

